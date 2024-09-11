Results Canceled At 5 Precincts Due To Election Violations
Date
9/11/2024 10:08:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In the extraordinary elections to the Milli Majlis (Parliament)
of Azerbaijan held on September 1, violations of the law were
reported at three polling stations in the Nasimi-Yasamal
constituency No. 22 and at two polling stations in the Lankaran
village constituency No. 78, Azernews reports
citing CEC.
According to a report, the issue was discussed at today's
meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).
Tofig Hasanov, a member of the CEC Expert Group, presented
information indicating that Ilgar Mammadov, a registered deputy
candidate from the Nasimi-Yasamal constituency, had lodged
complaints with the CEC. Mammadov alleged that there were
violations at the polling stations on election day and that
obstacles were created for observers. He also provided a video of
polling stations No. 2 and 21.
The CEC reviewed the appeal but did not find sufficient evidence
of the alleged violations. Following a re-examination of the
submitted documents and observer statements, it was determined that
violations occurred only at polling stations No. 2, 14, and 20. The
results from these three stations were deemed invalid. Since only 3
out of 38 polling stations in the constituency were affected, there
was no legal basis to annul the overall results for the
constituency.
Bakhsheyish Askerov, another member of the CEC Expert Group,
reported that Azizov Azizkhan Iman oglu, a registered deputy
candidate from the Lankaran village constituency, had also filed
complaints regarding violations at two polling stations. The
complaint noted inconsistencies in images and documents circulated
on social media. The images purportedly taken at polling station
No. 42 showed no violations. Violations were confirmed only at
polling stations No. 29 and 32. Consequently, the results from
these two stations were canceled.
The CEC member noted that, as only two out of 53 polling
stations in the district were affected, there was no legal basis
for canceling the overall results of the district.
