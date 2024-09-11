Results Canceled At 5 Precincts Due To Election Violations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the extraordinary to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan held on September 1, violations of the law were reported at three polling stations in the Nasimi-Yasamal constituency No. 22 and at two polling stations in the Lankaran village constituency No. 78, Azernews reports citing CEC.

According to a report, the issue was discussed at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Tofig Hasanov, a member of the CEC Expert Group, presented information indicating that Ilgar Mammadov, a registered deputy candidate from the Nasimi-Yasamal constituency, had lodged complaints with the CEC. Mammadov alleged that there were violations at the polling stations on election day and that obstacles were created for observers. He also provided a video of polling stations No. 2 and 21.

The CEC reviewed the appeal but did not find sufficient evidence of the alleged violations. Following a re-examination of the submitted documents and observer statements, it was determined that violations occurred only at polling stations No. 2, 14, and 20. The results from these three stations were deemed invalid. Since only 3 out of 38 polling stations in the constituency were affected, there was no legal basis to annul the overall results for the constituency.

Bakhsheyish Askerov, another member of the CEC Expert Group, reported that Azizov Azizkhan Iman oglu, a registered deputy candidate from the Lankaran village constituency, had also filed complaints regarding violations at two polling stations. The complaint noted inconsistencies in images and documents circulated on social media. The images purportedly taken at polling station No. 42 showed no violations. Violations were confirmed only at polling stations No. 29 and 32. Consequently, the results from these two stations were canceled.

The CEC member noted that, as only two out of 53 polling stations in the district were affected, there was no legal basis for canceling the overall results of the district.