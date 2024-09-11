Ongo Alliance Announces Fall Meeting Celebrating Continued CBRS Momentum And Initial CBRS 2.0 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The OnGo Alliance, the consortium driving the development and adoption of LTE and 5G solutions for the Citizens Broadband Service (CBRS), is excited to announce its upcoming Fall Meeting, "OnGo Forward: CBRS, 5G, and Beyond," taking place from September 17-19, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. This event promises to be a landmark gathering, particularly following the transformative launch of CBRS 2.0.

Continue Reading

The recent launch of

CBRS 2.0 marks a dramatic leap in shared spectrum technology. With features like smaller protection zones, extended device heartbeats, and an advanced GAA coexistence mechanism, the stage is set to further enhance network reliability and performance.

The 2024 OnGo Meeting will bring together an exceptional roster of industry leaders, innovators, and experts in CBRS.

Post this

These improvements are not just theoretical – early data analysis reveals their significant real-world impact. An impressive 85% reduction in grant suspensions due to incumbent activity has been observed across all areas and CBRS channels. This dramatic improvement not only enhances the reliability of CBRS spectrum but also maximizes its utility for a wide range of applications. In some areas, the impact has been even more profound, with complete elimination of grant suspensions observed. This clearly demonstrates the transformative potential of the new rules introduced by CBRS 2.0. By ensuring even more consistent and reliable access to CBRS spectrum, the new framework paves the way for enhanced performance and expanded use cases across various industries.

The 2024 OnGo Fall Meeting will bring together an exceptional roster of industry leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss the latest advancements in CBRS technology, real-world deployment of CBRS networks, and its growing ecosystem. The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including:



Al Sinopoli, P.E., Distinguished Engineer, RF Networks, Chevron

Andrew Clegg, Spectrum Engineering Lead, Google

Cornelius Honour, Jr., AVP, IT Infrastructure & Operations at DFW

Dr. Austin Egbert, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Baylor University

Dustin LaMascus, VP Partnerships and Device Ecosystem, Ericsson

Jennifer Sanders, Executive Director & Co-Founder, Dallas Innovation Alliance

Johnathan Lewis, Innovation Division Director, Miami Dade Aviation Department

Jonathan Polly, Chief Technical Manager, 5G Innovation Lab, Cal Poly

Norman Fekrat, CEO of Imagine Wireless

Paul Powell, Associate Chief, Mobility Division, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, FCC Preston Marshall, Chairman, OnGo Alliance & Director of Wireless Standards and Policy, Google

"Our Fall Members Meeting in Dallas comes at an opportune time, following the launch of CBRS 2.0," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. "This gathering will ensure all our members fully grasp the enhanced capabilities of CBRS 2.0, from improved reliability to expanded coverage. It's an opportunity to collectively explore how these advancements can drive innovation and open new markets across various sectors. We're also excited to announce that the OnGo Alliance has certified over 100 different models of CBRS devices (CBSDs), a clear indicator of the technology's widespread adoption and the industry's commitment to CBRS."

Attendees can expect a rich program designed to inspire innovation and collaboration:



New use case presentations showcasing innovative 4G and 5G solutions deployed today in the CBRS band

Dynamic workgroup discussions tackling crucial technical and strategic challenges Extensive networking opportunities with industry leaders and innovators

Building on the success of the OnGo March Meeting, the fall event will once again offer members and the public the opportunity to present CBRS solutions, tackle deployment challenges, and collaborate on pioneering solutions.

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of the wireless revolution. For more information about the 2024 OnGo Alliance Fall Members Meeting or to register, please visit 2024 OnGo Forward and Members Meeting - Dallas, TX - OnGo Alliance .

About OnGo Alliance:

The OnGo Alliance is an industry consortium that promotes the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and evangelizes shared spectrum globally. With over 110 members, the Alliance accelerates the buildout of effective and efficient CBRS networks using LTE and 5G solutions. For more information, visit .

OnGo Alliance and the OnGo logo are trademarks of OnGo Alliance.

Media Contact:

Ratika Garg

PR - OnGo Alliance

[email protected]

SOURCE OnGo Alliance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED