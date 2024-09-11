Nanorobotics Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global nanorobotics market is projected to grow from $6.53 billion in 2023 to $7.29 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 11.7%. This growth is fueled by the increasing focus on research and development in nanomedicine, expanding applications in drug delivery and nanosurgery, and the rising demand for precision and minimally invasive medical procedures. Additionally, the use of nanomanipulation in materials science and electronics, It will grow to $11.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% along with the growing need for targeted therapy and diagnostics at the nanoscale, has significantly contributed to the market's expansion.

Rising Incidence of Periodontal Diseases Drives Nanorobotics Market

The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases is a major driver of the nanorobotics market. Periodontal diseases, which involve infections and inflammation of the gums and bones supporting the teeth, have led to the development of Nano dentistry, a new field within dental applications of nanotechnology. Dental nanorobots are being designed to eliminate caries-causing bacteria or repair tooth blemishes through computer-directed tiny robots. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, the United States registered approximately 54,000 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer and about 11,230 deaths from these diseases. The growing incidence of such conditions is expected to drive the demand for nanorobotics in dental care and beyond.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the nanorobotics market include Ginkgo Bioworks, Imina Technologies SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Klocke Nanotechnik GmbH, and Oxford Instruments PLC. These companies are focusing on product innovation and strategic investments to strengthen their market position. For example, in March 2021, Bionaut Labs, a California-based biotech company developing nanorobots for brain disease treatment, secured $20 million in funding led by Silicon Valley venture capital giant Khosla Ventures and Upfront Ventures. This investment will support the preclinical and clinical development of its nanorobot technology, highlighting the growing interest in advancing nanorobotics through research and development.

Segments:

. By Type: Nanomanipulator, Electron Microscope, Transmission Electron Microscope, Scanning Probe Microscope, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided, Bacteria-Based

. By Operation Mode: Self-driven, Remote Controlled

. By Application: Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America dominated the nanorobotics market in 2023, reflecting the region's strong focus on advanced healthcare technologies and significant investment in R&D. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of nanotechnology in various sectors and growing government support for innovation.

Nanorobotics Global Market Report 2024

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nanorobotics Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on nanorobotics market size, nanorobotics market drivers and trends, nanorobotics market major players, nanorobotics competitors' revenues, nanorobotics market positioning, and nanorobotics market growth across geographies.

