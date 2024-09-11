$13.3+ Bn Neuropathic Pain Market Set For Rapid Growth With Breakthrough Drug Developments And Rising R&D Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neuropathic Pain Demand to Hit USD 13.3 Bn by 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- companies are channeling substantial efforts into the development of enhanced drugs to address the unmet needs of patients battling neuropathic pain. This surge in drug development is contributing to the rapid expansion of the global neuropathic pain market , projected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2024 and 2032.Key Market Players.Grunenthal GmbH..Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.Pfizer Inc..Abbott Laboratories.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.Eli Lilly and Company..Teva Pharmaceuticals.Novartis AG.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Market Drivers1.Increasing Prevalence of Neuropathic PainNeuropathic pain conditions like diabetic neuropathy, spinal stenosis, and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy are on the rise. National Institutes of Health (NIH) data reveals that 14.6% of people are diagnosed with neuropathic pain, with diabetic neuropathy affecting 19.7%, while back and neck pain with neuropathy impacts 27.3%. This increasing burden of neuropathic pain is driving the demand for more sophisticated diagnostic and treatment solutions.2.Advances in Topical TreatmentsTopical neuropathy therapies are emerging as promising alternatives due to their ability to target pain areas without systemic side effects. Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in research and development to bring these treatments to market, offering patients safer, more effective ways to manage pain.3.Breakthroughs in Neuropathic Pain ResearchProgress in genomics and biomarker research is unveiling new insights into neuropathic pain mechanisms. This deeper understanding is paving the way for innovative therapies that personalize treatment and improve outcomes for patients, which is enticing more pharmaceutical firms into this lucrative sector.Market Challenges1.Drug Side EffectsDespite advancements, certain drugs for neuropathic pain are associated with severe side effects, such as breathing difficulties, seizures, and other complications. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning regarding these issues, particularly with medications that depress the central nervous system. These concerns may hinder market growth.2.Counterfeit MedicationsThe proliferation of counterfeit drugs poses a serious threat to the neuropathic pain treatment market. Such drugs not only fail to provide relief but also endanger patient safety, impeding the market's overall growth.Emerging Opportunities1.Rising R&D InvestmentsPharmaceutical companies are investing more in research and development activities to expand their treatment portfolios. For instance, Vertex Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive Phase 2 trial results for VX-548, a drug that has shown promise in treating acute pain. These advances highlight the potential for continued innovation in neuropathic pain therapies.2.Growth in Emerging MarketsThe Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience rapid market expansion, driven by an increase in diabetes and cancer cases, along with higher healthcare expenditures. These factors create fertile ground for pharmaceutical companies to introduce new neuropathic pain therapies.3.Innovative Non-Opioid TreatmentsNon-opioid treatment options like capsaicin, derived from chili peppers, offer a novel approach to pain relief. Capsaicin works by depleting substance P, a neurotransmitter linked to pain, offering an alternative to opioid-based treatments that carry the risk of addiction and severe side effects.Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.