IIT Kanpur Launches “SATHEE CUET” for Comprehensive Common University Entrance Test Exam Preparation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 09 September, 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has introduced “SATHEE CUET,” an online platform tailored for students preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). SATHEE, developed by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, furthers its goal of offering free, high-quality educational resources for competitive exams.

SATHEE CUET provides a wide range of educational resources to assist students in their exam preparation. The platform includes recorded lectures from renowned faculty, interactive live sessions with subject experts, and an extensive collection of practice questions. It also utilizes AI-driven analytics to monitor student progress and identify areas for improvement. Additionally, SATHEE CUET offers comprehensive test series to help students assess their performance in comparison to national standards. Students can access the platform through the official website at or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play.

Commenting on the launch of SATHEE CUET, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The introduction of SATHEE CUET is a testament to our ongoing efforts to make quality education accessible to every student. By providing specialized resources for CUET preparation, we aim to empower students with the tools they need to achieve excellence in competitive exams and succeed in their chosen fields."

Prof. Amey Karkare, Principal Investigator of the SATHEE project, added, "SATHEE CUET has been meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of CUET aspirants. Our goal is to offer a platform that not only prepares students for the exams but also fosters a deeper understanding of their chosen subjects, helping them excel in their higher education journey."

Shri Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, stated, “SATHEE CUET will provide students with equitable access to high-quality, structured learning resources, empowering them to prepare confidently for their exams. The SATHEE platform upholds our commitment to inclusive education and aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 to make academic excellence accessible to all.”

Following the success of its platforms for JEE, NEET, SSC, IBPS, and ICAR, SATHEE CUET expands its reach, reinforcing its dedication to making exam preparation more accessible to all. With its innovative tools and comprehensive learning support, SATHEE CUET is set to play a transformative role in shaping the future of aspiring students across the country.







