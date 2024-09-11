Innovation and technology pioneer, Holon, to highlight decentralised data storage and AI innovation at Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 10 September 2024, Dubai - Holon, a reputed leader in Web 3.0 and AI-driven data storage and computing, is set to share key insights at the highly anticipated Dubai AI and Web3 Festival this month (taking place on 11 and 12 September).



At this prestigious event, organized by the Dubai AI Campus, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, UAE, Holon will showcase its innovative solutions for decentralised data storage and sustainability, aligning with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in technology and sustainable innovation.



Key executives and thought leaders, including Managing Director Heath Behncke and Director of Technology & Innovation Jonathan Hooker, will discuss Holon’s pioneering approach to data management and the future of AI and Web 3.0.



Heath Behncke, Managing Director at Holon, comments: “Data is the world’s new commodity that’s growing exponentially, and guzzling energy like there’s no tomorrow. And if we want a data-sustainable tomorrow, it’s critical we leave dirty-data behind and move to verifiably green data as fast as we can.” Heath brings a deep wealth of experience in developing decentralised digital infrastructure.



Co-founding Holon in 2018, he is instrumental in building the next generation of Web 3.0 services, designed to provide secure, sustainable data solutions globally.



Jonathan Hooker, Director of Technology & Innovation at Holon, will also share insights from his extensive career leading digital projects for major global corporations, including Microsoft, MasterCard, BNP Paribas, and Barclays.



He shares: “As AI continues to drive significant data consumption, Holon’s decentralised infrastructure meets the demand for secure, transparent, and efficient data management, essential for the growth of AI applications.”



With a background in architecting some of the world's largest digital platforms, Jonathan now leads Holon's engineering team in advancing Web 3.0 technologies.



Joining Holon at the event will be Naser Alrashdi, CEO of 5iR and former UAE government leader in ICT, cybersecurity, and space.



Naser, who has led the development of over 40 national policies and strategies, will bring his insights on digital transformation and governance, aligning Holon’s vision with the UAE's ambitions for technological leadership.



Other notable contributors to the festival include Juan Benet, Founder and CEO of Protocol Labs, the inventor of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and Filecoin, and a visionary in decentralising the web; Karl Tlais, Founder of iAdvisory, who will discuss the convergence of technology, data, and regulation; Porter Stowell, a leading voice in the decentralised tech ecosystem; and Michael Clark, a seasoned data scholar and author of the upcoming book "Data Revolutions – The Rise of an Asset," who will explore the economic implications of data and AI.



Heath adds: “Dubai is uniquely positioned as a global hub for innovation, and the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival offers an unparalleled platform for us to engage with policymakers, developers, and investors. We look forward to discussing how Holon’s technologies can drive sustainable growth, and help shape the future of Web 3.0.”



Holon's participation at the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival will highlight the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable digital future.



It will demonstrate how its modular micro-data centres, which use immersion cooling technology, provide a green solution for data storage, enhancing security and efficiency while reducing the carbon footprint for a more sustainable future.





