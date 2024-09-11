Oracle Offers First Zettascale Cloud Computing Cluster

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New AI supercomputer, the largest in the cloud, to deliver up to 131,072 NVIDIA GPUs to enable customers to build, train, and inference AI at scale

Oracle today announced the first zettascale cloud computing clusters accelerated by the NVIDIA Blackwell platform. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is now taking orders for the largest AI supercomputer in the cloud – available with up to 131,072 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

"We have one of the broadest AI infrastructure offerings and are supporting customers that are running some of the most demanding AI workloads in the cloud," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With Oracle's distributed cloud, customers have the flexibility to deploy cloud and AI services wherever they choose while preserving the highest levels of data and AI sovereignty."

World's first Zettascale computing cluster

OCI is now taking orders for the largest AI supercomputer in the cloud – available with up to 131,072 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

– delivering an unprecedented 2.4 zettaFLOPS of peak performance. The maximum scale of OCI Supercluster

offers more than three times as many GPUs as the Frontier supercomputer and more than six times that of other hyperscalers. OCI Supercluster includes OCI Compute Bare Metal, ultra-low latency RoCEv2 with ConnectX-7 NICs and ConnectX-8 SuperNICs or NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand-based networks, and a choice of HPC storage.

OCI Superclusters are orderable with OCI Compute powered by either NVIDIA H100 or H200 Tensor Core GPUs or NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. OCI Superclusters with H100 GPUs can scale up to 16,384 GPUs with up to 65 ExaFLOPS of performance and 13Pb/s of aggregated network throughput. OCI Superclusters with H200 GPUs will scale to 65,536 GPUs with up to 260 ExaFLOPS of performance and 52Pb/s of aggregated network throughput and will be available later this year. OCI Superclusters with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72

liquid-cooled bare-metal instances will use NVLink and NVLink Switch to enable up to 72 Blackwell GPUs to communicate with each other at an aggregate bandwidth of 129.6 TB/s in a single NVLink domain.

NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, available in the first half of 2025, with fifth-generation NVLink, NVLink Switch, and cluster networking will enable seamless GPU-GPU communication in a single cluster.

"As businesses, researchers and nations race to innovate using AI, access to powerful computing clusters and AI software is critical," said Ian Buck, vice president of Hyperscale and High Performance Computing, NVIDIA. "NVIDIA's full-stack AI computing platform on Oracle's broadly distributed cloud will deliver AI compute capabilities at unprecedented scale to advance AI efforts globally and help organizations everywhere accelerate research, development and deployment."

Customers such as WideLabs and Zoom are leveraging OCI's high-performing AI infrastructure with powerful security and sovereignty controls.

WideLabs trains one of the largest Portuguese LLMs on OCI

WideLabs, an applied AI startup in Brazil, is training one of Brazil's largest LLMs, Amazonia IA,

on OCI. They developed bAIgrapher, an application that uses its LLM to generate biographical content based on data collected from patients with Alzheimer's disease to help them preserve important memories.

WideLabs uses the Oracle Cloud São Paulo Region to run its AI workloads, ensuring that sensitive data remains within country borders. This enables WideLabs to adhere to Brazilian AI sovereignty requirements by being able to control where its AI technology is deployed and operated. WideLabs uses OCI AI infrastructure with NVIDIA H100 GPUs to train its LLMs, as well as Oracle Kubernetes Engine

to provision, manage, and operate GPU-accelerated containers across an OCI Supercluster consisting of OCI Compute connected with OCI's RMDA-based cluster networking.

"OCI AI infrastructure offers us the most efficiency for training and running our LLMs," said Nelson Leoni, CEO, WideLabs. "OCI's scale and flexibility is invaluable as we continue to innovate in the healthcare space and other key sectors."

Zoom uses OCI's sovereignty capabilities for its generative AI assistant

Zoom a leading AI-first collaboration platform, is using OCI to provide inference for

Zoom AI Companion,

the company's AI personal assistant available at no additional cost. Zoom AI Companion helps users draft emails and chat messages, summarize meetings and chat threads, generate ideas during brainstorms with colleagues, and more. OCI's data and AI sovereignty capabilities will help Zoom keep customer data locally in region and support AI sovereignty requirements in Saudi Arabia, where OCI's solution is being rolled out initially.

"Zoom AI Companion is revolutionizing the way organizations work, with cutting-edge generative AI capabilities available at no additional cost with customers' paid accounts," said Bo Yan, head of AI, Zoom. "By harnessing OCI's AI inference capabilities, Zoom is able to deliver accurate results at low latency, empowering users to collaborate seamlessly, communicate effortlessly, and boost productivity, efficiency, and potential like never before."

