Revopoint MIRACO Plus & Photogrammetric Metrology Kit Launches

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting development for small businesses and tech prosumers, Revopoint has released the world's first metrology-grade photogrammetric system priced around $2000 during the pre-order sale. This powerful system consists of the MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner with a Photogrammetric Metrology Kit, offering high-accuracy 3D measurements for a diverse array of objects.









The MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner retains all the advantages that won the MIRACO series a Red Dot Design award. In addition, it adds a photogrammetric metrology function. The photogrammetric system, global coordinate calculation, and point cloud scanning enable capturing large objects such as automobiles, aircraft or ship parts, and machinery with metrology-grade accuracy.

The portable Photogrammetric Metrology Kit's metrology-grade carbon fiber scale bars and coded targets enable accurate global photogrammetry, providing photogrammetric length accuracy of up to 0.02mm + 0.05mm × L (m).

Its hybrid photogrammetry ensures accuracy and comprehensive surface coverage, even in complex measurement scenarios. Coded targets determine point coordinates, and high-contrast markers increase surface area coverage.

The photogrammetric results can be effortlessly transferred to PCs over Wi-Fi or USB for seamless integration into measurement applications and adapting to different workflows and needs.

The MIRACO Plus has a new high-precision calibration board, making it 20% more accurate, with its single-frame accuracy increasing to 0.04 mm. It's also 33% faster, with scanning speeds up to 20 fps. Additionally, it features a new optical zoom function (1.5x and 2x) that enhances the clarity of surface detail capture by focusing its infrared projected light.

The MIRACO Plus and its Photogrammetric Metrology Kit are ready to provide full professional capabilities for safety inspections, maintenance and repair, industrial manufacturing, quality inspection and control, and industrial design.

The MIRACO Plus is now available for pre-sale at a 10% discount and will officially go on sale on September 18th. The Back to School Sale on the Revopoint website also offers up to 20% off on other scanners, including the MIRACO and MIRACO Pro 3D Scanners.

