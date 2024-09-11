This Niche Agency Grew 200% By Digitizing Their Agency Bill And Surplus Lines Business
Date
9/11/2024 8:46:43 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
SL Digitized introduces a groundbreaking platform that digitizes and automates the selling and servicing of new and renewal agency bill and surplus lines business. By leveraging intelligent forms, seamless integrations, SMS notifications, and a client portal, SL Digitized transforms how niche insurance agencies operate.
"We needed a technical solution to seamlessly create web-to-PDF carrier applications, diligent search forms, instantly request quotes from various underwriters, and integrate financing-all on one platform. After implementing SL Digitized, we doubled our business within 12 months with the same staff. Our new business close rate rose to 42%, with most applications completed online by clients. Renewal automation ensured all applications were updated by insureds 60 days before expiration. Integration with First Insurance Funding streamlined payment collection, finance agreements, market payments, and direct deposits of fees and commissions. This is a game changer," said Sarkis Kaladzhyan, former president & founder of Calco Commercial Insurance.
This comprehensive solution can now streamline the lead-to-bind process for any P&C agency for any product. SL Digitized enables agencies to scale operations and reduce errors. It empowers agencies to thrive in today's competitive market by enhancing efficiency and improving customer satisfaction.
For more information, visit and discover how SL Digitized can elevate your agency's performance.
Media Contact:
Sarkis Kaladzhyan
(800) 685-5045
[email protected]
SOURCE SL Digitized
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11092024003732001241ID1108661977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.