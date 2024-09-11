PTX Metals Announces Appointment Of Frederico Marques To The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTX Metals (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (“PTX” or the“Company”), a minerals exploration Company focused on high-quality gold, copper, nickel and PGE projects in northern Ontario, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frederico Marques to its Board of Directors and the retirement of Felix Lee.



Frederico brings over 25 years experience in mining, M&A, and corporate experiences to the Board of Directors of PTX. Frederico has worked with several leading mineral exploration and companies around the globe, including as an independent director of Sigma Lithium Corp. (from June 2018 until June 2023). As a former partner of major Canadian law firms and in-house counsel at Vale S.A. Frederico worked with early-stage mineral exploration projects and large mining operations in over 20 mining jurisdictions, with a focus in the Americas. Throughout his career, Frederico was involved in over US$30 Billion in M&A, financings, joint ventures and other sophisticated transactions.

Christophe Vereecke, Chairman of the Board, stated that:

“We are pleased to welcome Frederico to the Board who will play an important role with the Board and management as PTX further advances the W2 project and executes on other corporate plans underway. Frederico brings both a wealth of mining and corporate experience including a network of mining executives globally. The Company would also like to extend its appreciation to Felix Lee for his guidance and technical knowledge provided to the management and Board. We wish Felix the best in his retirement and appreciate that he will continue to assist as an advisor to the Company.”

Frederico Marques commented:

“I am honored and humbled to join PTX as an independent director. PTX has a fantastic team and promising critical minerals exploration projects that are of fundamental importance to powering the global green and digital economy. I am fully confident in PTX and its leadership and together we will take the appropriate measures to continuing creating value to PTX shareholders, strengthening PTX governance and steering PTX in the right direction.”

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX is a minerals exploration Company focused on high-quality critical minerals projects, including two flagship projects situated in northern Ontario, renowned as a world-class mining jurisdiction for its abundance of mineral resources and investment opportunities. The corporate objective is to advance the exploration programs towards proving the potential of each asset, which includes the W2 Copper Nickel PGE Project and South Timmins Gold Joint Venture Project.

PTX portfolio of assets offers investors exposure to some of the world's most valuable metals including gold, as well as essential critical minerals for the clean energy transition: copper, nickel, PGE, uranium and rare metals. PTX's portfolio of assets was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes, and proximity to established mining companies. PTX mineral exploration programs are designed by a team of expert geologists with extensive career knowledge gained from their tenure working for global mining companies in northern Ontario and around the world.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX. The company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

