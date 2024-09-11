YASHAT Foundation Continues To Support Children Of Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In coordination with the "YASHAT" Foundation and with support from "Azerkontrakt" JSC and "Roof Academic Training" LLC, a program is being planned to help the children of martyrs gain scholarship admission to prestigious universities around the world, Azernews reports.

The program aims to support the children of martyrs currently studying in grades 9, 10, and 11, as well as first-year university students (who wish to reapply for a bachelor's degree) to pursue undergraduate education. Additionally, children of martyrs in their 3rd and 4th years of university will have the opportunity to benefit from master's level education.

Eligible children of martyrs can apply exclusively online. Candidates who fill out the initial application form will be selected through an interview process conducted in subsequent stages by the relevant institution. The registration link has been made available on the "YASHAT" Foundation's website.