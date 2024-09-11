YASHAT Foundation Continues To Support Children Of Azerbaijani Martyrs
9/11/2024 6:10:31 AM
In coordination with the "YASHAT" Foundation and with support
from "Azerkontrakt" JSC and "Roof Academic Training" LLC, a program
is being planned to help the children of martyrs gain scholarship
admission to prestigious universities around the world,
Azernews reports.
The program aims to support the children of martyrs currently
studying in grades 9, 10, and 11, as well as first-year university
students (who wish to reapply for a bachelor's degree) to pursue
undergraduate education. Additionally, children of martyrs in their
3rd and 4th years of university will have the opportunity to
benefit from master's level education.
Eligible children of martyrs can apply exclusively online.
Candidates who fill out the initial application form will be
selected through an interview process conducted in subsequent
stages by the relevant institution. The registration link has been
made available on the "YASHAT" Foundation's website.
