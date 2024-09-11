عربي


USAID To Allocate 250 Million USD In Financial Aid To Armenia

9/11/2024 5:17:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will more than double its financial assistance to Armenia, increasing it from 120 million to 250 million USD, Azernews reports.

This information was released by the press service of Armenia's Cabinet of Ministers.

The funds will be directed toward areas such as democratic processes, regional cooperation, disaster risk management, cybersecurity, food and energy security, among others.

AzerNews

