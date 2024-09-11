USAID To Allocate 250 Million USD In Financial Aid To Armenia
9/11/2024
Fatima Latifova
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will more
than double its financial assistance to Armenia, increasing it from
120 million to 250 million USD, Azernews
reports.
This information was released by the press service of Armenia's
Cabinet of Ministers.
The funds will be directed toward areas such as democratic
processes, regional cooperation, disaster risk management,
cybersecurity, food and energy security, among others.
