About 721 Building Permits Issued In August 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The month of August witnessed 721 building permits issued in various municipalities, while in July 2024, 741 building permits were issued according to the National Planning Council (NPC) data.

NPC published the 116th issue of the monthly Statistics of Building Permits and Building Completion certificates issued by all municipalities of the State.

Building permits and building completion certificates data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

In a quick review of the data on building permits issued during the month of August 2024, according to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 235 permits, i.e. 33% of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Da'ayen came in second place with 147 permits, i.e. 20%, followed by municipality of Al Doha with 123 permits, i.e.17%, then Al Wakrah municipality with 96 permits, i.e.13%.

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 49 permits (7%), Al Khor 40 permits (5%), Al Sheehaniya 23 permits (3%), Al Shammal 8 permits (1%).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 39% (283 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of August 2024, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 58% (419 permits), and finally fencing permits with 3% (19 permits).

By analyzing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 86% (201 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by apartments buildings permits by 13% (31 permits), and other residential buildings permits by 1% (1 permit).

On the other hand, service/infrastructure buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 46% (23 permits), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops and factories with 36% (18 permits), then commercial and administration buildings and mosques permits with 8% (4 permits).

Comparing number of permits issued in August 2024 with those issued in the previous month we noted a general decrease of 3%.

This decrease was noted in most of the municipalities: Al Shamal (53%), Al Doha and Al Khor (23%) each municipality, Al Sheehaniya (4%), Al Da'ayen (3%), Al Wahrah (2%), On the other hand, there was a clear increase in the municipalities of: Al Rayyan (22%), Umm Slal (2%).

In a quick review of the data on building completion certificates issued during the month of August 2024, according to their geographical distribution, we find that municipality of Al Wakrah come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 120 certificates, i.e. (33%) of the total issued certificates, while Al Rayyan municipality came in second place with 83 certificates, i.e. (23%), followed by municipality of Al Doha with 53 certificates (15%), then municipality of Al Da'ayen with 47 certificates, i.e. (13%). The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 23 certificates 6%, Al Khor 18 certificates 5%, Al Sheehaniya 12 certificates 3%, and Al Shammal 6 certificates 2%.

In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 88% (320 certificates) of the total building certificates issued during the month of August 2024, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 12% (42 certificates).

By analysing new residential buildings completion certificates data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 90% (213 certificates) of all new residential building's completion certificates, followed by apartments buildings by 8% (20 certificates), then other residential buildings certificates by 2% (4 certificates).