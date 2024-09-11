Petz CEO Boosts Stake Amid Pet Industry Shake-Up

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sergio Zimerman, the founder and CEO of Petz, a leading Brazilian pet retail chain, has significantly increased his stake in the company to over 30%.



This move comes amid a transformative period for the Brazilian pet care and Petz itself. Petz is one of Brazil's largest pet product retailers, operating in a rapidly growing market.



The Brazilian pet care industry generated revenue of over R$60 billion (approximately $12 billion) in 2022, with the pet food segment representing more than 50% of this total.



Brazil's pet is the largest in Latin America and accounts for nearly 5% of the global pet care market.

Zimerman's Increased Stake

According to a statement released by Petz, Sergio Zimerman's direct ownership of ordinary shares in the company has reached 33.4%, equivalent to 154,415,975 shares. This ownership is broken down as follows:







30.8% of the company's share capital held directly

2.6% held indirectly through the Platina 55 FIM fund







The share price has fallen more than 50% since August 2023 and is down 88% from its peak in August 2021.

Factors contributing to this decline include macroeconomic pressures, increased competition, and margin compression due to rapid expansion and digital growth.







The stock price surged by 10.32% to R$3.86 in a single trading session following the announcement of Zimerman's increased stake.

The company is currently trading at approximately 7x EBITDA, which some analysts view as an attractive valuation given the long-term growth prospects of the pet care industry in Brazil.







The market size is estimated to reach $17.10 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.78% from 2024 to 2029.



Dogs dominate the market, accounting for 75.06% of the pet food segment in 2022.

The cat segment is the fastest-growing, with a projected CAGR of 15.73% from 2023 to 2029.



Additionally, Zimerman has the potential to increase his stake by approximately 14.9% through financial derivatives.Strategic ImplicationsThis increase in ownership comes at a crucial time for Petz:Last month, Zimerman and the controlling shareholders of rival company Cobasi agreed to a business combination that will create the largest retail chain in the Brazilian pet sector.The pet care market in Brazil remains highly fragmented, offering significant opportunities for consolidation.The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online sales in the pet care industry, with e-commerce showing the highest revenue growth among all pet market categories in 2022.Financial Performance and Market PerceptionPetz's stock (PETZ3) has faced challenges recently:However, there are signs of potential recovery:Industry OutlookThe Brazilian pet care market continues to show strong growth potential:Zimerman's increased stake in Petz, coupled with the pending merger with Cobasi, positions the company to capitalize on these industry trends and potentially strengthen its market leadership in the Brazilian pet care sector.