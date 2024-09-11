Gayu Lewis Redefines Menopause with Holistic Health, Community, and Empowerment

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 10, 2024: Gayu Lewis, a renowned Menopause Wellness Advocate and Holistic Coach, is committed to transforming the menopause experience for women everywhere. With a passion for holistic health and a dedication to building supportive communities, Gayu is changing the narrative around menopause, helping women embrace this natural phase of life with confidence and vitality.

Gayu Lewis is a licensed menopause coach, board-certified integrative nutrition health coach, and naturopathic practitioner. She founded The F Coach, where she emphasizes a holistic philosophy centered around key "F" words including Family, Food, Fitness, Fun, Friends, Faith, Focus, Future, Finance, and Female. Through personalized coaching, corporate training, and a range of wellness products under her brand The F Therapy, Gayu offers comprehensive support to women experiencing menopause.

“Menopause marks a powerful transition, opening the door to a life of renewed purpose and self-discovery. It is an opportunity to embrace change, nurture your inner strength, and face the future with confidence. Together, we’ll make this journey one of transformation and empowerment.” says Gayu Lewis.

Gayu’s work extends beyond individual coaching. She provides menopause awareness training to corporate clients, helping organizations create inclusive workplaces that understand and support the unique needs of menopausal women. Her expertise includes policy development and wellness program, ensuring that employers create a supportive environment for their employees.

In addition to her coaching and training services, Gayu engages with a broader audience through her bi-weekly blog and podcast. These platforms offer practical advice, research-backed insights, and personal stories, making them valuable resources for anyone looking to manage menopause symptoms and enhance their overall well-being.

Gayu’s product line, The F Therapy, is a unique aromatherapy collection designed to soothe menopausal symptoms and promote self-love. Each product from milk baths, shower steamers, foot soaks, sugar scrubs, bath bombs and massage oil, is crafted to provide a nurturing experience that highlights the importance of self-care during menopause.

Gayu Lewis’s mission is to help women embrace menopause as a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. By providing education, holistic health solutions, and community support she aims to transform menopause from a topic of apprehension to one of confidence and positive change





