Wizikey's Newsmakers Ranks Top EV Influencers: Ola, Ather, Tata Leaders Dominate

New Delhi, India — September 9, 2024 — Wizikey, the leading AI-powered intelligence platform, has released its Newsmakers report on Top 20 EV Leaders of 2024, spotlighting the most influential voices in India's electric vehicle (EV) industry. This comprehensive analysis comes just ahead of World EV Day, offering crucial insights into the leaders shaping the future of sustainable transportation.

The report, which analyzed over 500,000 news articles from 50,000 publications between January and August 2024, ranks EV executives based on their media presence and industry impact. Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric leads the pack with 52.17 news score, followed by Tarun Mehta of Ather Energy on 43.78 and Shailesh Chandra of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility with 41.02 news score.

Rounding out the top 10 are other notable industry figures, including Swapnil Jain of Ather Energy, Anmol Singh Jaggi of BluSmart, Mahesh Babu of SWITCH, and Uday Narang of Omega Seiki Mobility. This diverse group of leaders represents a mix of established automotive giants and innovative EV startups, reflecting the dynamic nature of India's evolving EV landscape.





Wizikey's proprietary News Score methodology, which considers factors such as news volume, headline presence, publication count and publication reach, provides a holistic view of each leader's media footprint. The report covers various EV segments, including vehicles, charging infrastructure, battery technology, and EV ride-hailing services.

Aakriti Bhargava, Co-founder of Wizikey, commented on the findings: "In the rapidly evolving EV landscape, media visibility is more than just a metric—it's a powerful indicator of industry influence and innovation. Our AI-driven analysis reveals not just who's making headlines, but who's driving the conversation forward. These leaders are the catalysts transforming India's mobility sector, and their voices are shaping both public perception and policy decisions."

The "Top 20 EV Leaders'24" report serves as an essential resource for PR professionals, brand managers, and industry analysts, offering actionable insights to enhance strategic planning and market positioning in the competitive EV sector.





