Iran Denies Weapons Transfers To Russia, Calls Reports 'Propaganda'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Reports of Iranian weapons transfers to Russia are labeled as“ugly propaganda” by Iran's foreign ministry. This response came after Western powers threatened new sanctions against Tehran.

Iranian foreign spokesperson Nasser Kanaani dismissed the reports as a distraction. He claimed they were meant to obscure Western military support for Israel in Gaza, Reuters reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran. He suggested that these could be used in Ukraine soon, raising European security concerns.

The U.S., Britain, Germany, and France announced new sanctions against Iran. These include measures targeting Iran Air, the country's national airline.

London, Berlin, and Paris also canceled bilateral air service agreements with Tehran. This move is part of a broader effort to pressure the Iranian government.

Kanaani criticized the European countries' actions as economic terrorism. He vowed that Iran would respond proportionately to these new sanctions.

Experts have raised concerns about the effectiveness of additional sanctions on Iran. They argue that these measures might harm ordinary Iranians more than the country's leadership.

The situation remains tense as international responses continue to evolve. In the coming weeks, the impact of sanctions and geopolitical maneuvering will be closely watched.

