Building A Safer Future: Covia's Commitment To Safety

(MENAFN- 3BL) Today, September 10, 2024, all Covia locations are participating in a company-wide Safety Day. The 2024 theme is Emergency Preparedness to ensure that Covia team members are exceptionally prepared to respond to any emergency. Sites will participate in emergency response simulations, annual safety performance reviews and discussions on policy and procedure changes. Additional presentations cover upcoming safety and activities and safety tips for team members at home and on the job.

During Covia's annual Safety Day, each site selects activities that are most relevant to their operations and takes time to focus on key risks known across the company. By participating, all Covia team members support the Safety First value and priorities.

On this year's annual Safety Day, and every day, Covia strives to foster a culture of performance and accountability - one in which every employee understands the important role they play in ensuring a bright and sustainable future for the company, Covia's customers and the communities Covia serves.

To learn more about safety, health and security at Covia, read our latest ESG report .