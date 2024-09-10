Harris-Trump Debate: 'Look, We've Had A Terrible Economy, Because..,' Says Donald Trump. Top Quotes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald participated in their first and only scheduled presidential debate on Wednesdayahead of the November 5 election.

Also Read: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris LIVE Updates: Harris copies Biden's plan, says Trump

Here are some key quotes:Economy

"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy," said Harris.

"Look, we've had a terrible economy, because inflation, which is really known as a country buster," said Trump.

"People can't go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they've done. They've destroyed the economy," said Trump.

Tariffs

"They are not going to have higher prices," Trump said, defending his tariffs proposal.

Covid-19

"But what Donald Trump did, let's talk about this, with COVID, is he actually thanked President Xi for what he did during COVID," said Harris.

Project 2025

“What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again,” said Harris.

Abortion

"I pledge to you, when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v Wade as president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law," said Harris.

"Now, I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. ... Now states are voting on it. ... Each individual state is voting. It's the vote of the people. Now it's not tied up in the federal government," said Trump.

Assassination attempt

"I probably took a bullet to the head for the things they say about me," said Trump.

Truthfulness

"As I said, you're gonna hear a bunch of lies, and that's not actually a surprising fact," said Harris.

"There she goes again. It's a lie," said Trump after Harris said he would sign a national abortion ban were he to win office.

January 6, 2021, Capitol Attack

"I had nothing to do with that, other than they asked me to make a speech," said Trump, when asked if he regretted anything that day.

"I was at the Capitol. I was the vice president-elect. I was also a senator and on that day, the president of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation's capital, to desecrate our nation's capital," said Harris.

(With inputs from Reuters)