ARS Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced its participation in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare being held September 17-19, 2024 in New York City.



Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO of ARS Pharma and Eric Karas, Chief Commercial Officer of ARS Pharma will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EUR neffy in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray for patients with Type I allergic reactions including food, medications and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis. For more information, visit .

