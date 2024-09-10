Mascot Books Releases Debut Book From Renowned Piano Pedagogue Edna Golandsky

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renowned piano pedagogue Edna Golandsky releases debut book.

World-renowned piano pedagogue Edna Golandsky releases her debut on the Taubman Approach.

- Edna GolandskyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Mascot released the debut book from world-renowned piano pedagogue Edna Golandsky , 'The Taubman Approach to Piano Technique '. Ms. Golandsky has long been celebrated as the leading authority on the transformative Taubman Approach, dedicating her career to making known and advancing this extraordinary body of knowledge stemming from her long-time studies and eventual collaboration with the legendary Dorothy Taubman.'The Taubman Approach to Piano Technique' is a gateway to a new era of piano mastery. Encapsulating decades of expertise and innovation, it offers invaluable insights for pianists of all levels. This step-by-step blueprint and accompanying video library will help take pianists' playing to a new level. Readers will be guided through foundational topics, basic principles of coordination and motion, fundamental motions, technical aspects, connecting technique to musical expression, and the pedagogy of the Taubman Approach.In the book Golandsky writes,“Taubman understood that fatigue, tension, and pain are indications that something is wrong and that the adage“no pain, no gain” leads us astray and should be put to rest.”Her dedication to refining the Taubman Approach has shed light on the epidemic of fatigue, tension, and pain many musicians face daily that traditional methods of piano teaching do not address, offering a surgery-free solution that unlocks pianists' full potential.Edna Golandsky is the leading exponent of the Taubman Approach. She has earned wide acclaim throughout the United States and abroad for her extraordinary ability to solve technical problems and for her penetrating musical insight. She received both her bachelor of music and master of music degrees from the Juilliard School, following which she continued her studies with Dorothy Taubman for over three decades.Mascot Books is a full-service hybrid book publishing company that publishes fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, and children's titles. We work closely with authors in every phase of the writing and editing, book production, book marketing, and book distribution process to bring their ideas to life. Our family of authors includes bestselling authors who first published traditionally, first-time authors, and everyone in between, making us a diverse, inclusive entity in the publishing world.

Sarah Parsons

Sarah Parsons Media

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

The Taubman Approach to Piano Technique Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.