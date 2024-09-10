Sony To Launch Playstation 5 Pro On November 7

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sony said Tuesday it would launch an upgraded version of its flagship games console 5 Pro on November 7, claiming it will have enhanced graphics and AI capabilities.

"Simply put it's the most powerful console we've ever built and a worthy edition to the PS5 family," Mark Cerny, PlayStation's lead architect, said in a announcement.

ALSO READ:

New Apple iPhone 16 in UAE: How much does it cost? Official prices revealed

Apple's iPhone 16 faces challenge from Huawei's $2,800 tri-fold phone

Apple must pay Ireland €13 billion in unpaid taxes, EU court rules