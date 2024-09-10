Sony To Launch Playstation 5 Pro On November 7
Sony said Tuesday it would launch an upgraded version of its flagship games console playstation 5 Pro on November 7, claiming it will have enhanced graphics and AI capabilities.
"Simply put it's the most powerful console we've ever built and a worthy edition to the PS5 family," Mark Cerny, PlayStation's lead architect, said in a video announcement.
