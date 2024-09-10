Oil Ministry: Offshore Drilling Project In Line With Kuwait's Production Plan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The of Oil said Tuesday that the offshore project supports the country's oil plans that aim to increase production to four million bpd.

This came in remarks by Director of Public Relations and Information at the Ministry, Sheikha Tamadhur Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during a discussion panel organized by the ministry titled (Offshore Drilling Project), in which senior geophysicists and geologists at Kuwait Oil Company, Maitham Ibrahim and Iman Al-Shihri, participated.

Sheikha Tamadhur said that the discovery of 'An Nokhitha' field in Kuwaiti territorial waters is the beginning of a new era for exploring marine resources, as it represents a milestone that paves the way for making Kuwait a pioneer in offshore production from territorial waters.

For their part, Ibrahim and Al-Shihri reviewed the history of marine exploration in Kuwait, as the first exploratory seismic survey was carried out in 1961 by Shell Company, and in 1962 the first two marine exploratory wells were drilled by the same company.

They discussed the Kuwaiti marine area, estimated at about 6,000 square kilometers, where seven exploratory wells were drilled to explore the Cretaceous layers, "and four wells gave good results, while (Well HA-0001) gave expectations of the presence of hydrocarbon materials in a gas layer.

They also mentioned that the Kuwait Oil Company is currently preparing for a high-resolution three-dimensional seismic survey covering the entire marine area, in addition to studying the best options for early production from the discovered wells. (end)

