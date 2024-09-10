Egyptian PM Receives Kuwaiti FM
9/10/2024 3:03:29 PM
CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly received on Tuesday Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, currently in an official visit to Cairo.
Al-Yahya conveyed greetings of His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to Madbouly and the Egyptian people, and in return, Madbouly wished Kuwait's leadership, government and people further progress and prosperity.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties, cooperation and latest regional developments, as well as issues of common interest. (end)
