Egyptian PM Receives Kuwaiti FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Dr. Mostafa Madbouly received on Tuesday Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, currently in an official visit to Cairo.

Al-Yahya conveyed greetings of the Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad to Madbouly and the Egyptian people, and in return, Madbouly wished Kuwait's leadership, and people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties, cooperation and latest regional developments, as well as issues of common interest. (end)

