Acumatica Resellers I-Tech Support And Smart Factory Partner To Provide ERP Solutions For The Steel Pipe & Tube Industry

Acumatica Pipe Edition

Partnership aims to streamline and operational efficiency through industry-specific ERP solutions tailored for the steel tube and pipe industry.

OCOEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- i-Tech Support, Inc., a leading provider of IT Managed Services and Acumatica Cloud ERP solutions, has announced an exclusive partnership with Smart Factory LLC, an Acumatica Value Added Reseller (VAR) specializing in ERP solutions for steel tube fabricators and suppliers. This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation and operational efficiency in the steel tube and pipe industry by extending the reach of Acumatica Pipe Edition, a specialized ERP solution tailored to this sector.Through this partnership, i-Tech Support will leverage its ERP expertise, implementation success, and business consulting capabilities with Smart Factory's Acumatica pipe-specific solution. This collaboration will help manufacturers, distributors, and service providers streamline operations, improve financial efficiency, and achieve their growth goals, while driving digital transformation and positioning their businesses for long-term success in a competitive market.“This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in i-Tech's growth as a leader in Acumatica ERP solutions,” said Armando Huerta, CEO of i-Tech Support, Inc.“Having spent a significant part of my career in the pipe and tube industry, working for large manufactures and end-users. I'm excited to return to a field I'm passionate about. Together with Smart Factory, we will help businesses digitize their operations, improve efficiency, and enhance profitability.”Smart Factory LLC, led by industry veterans Alexander Kudryavtsev and Yuri Dorovskikh, developed the Acumatica Pipe Edition to address specific challenges faced by the steel tube and pipe industry. Key features of the solution include:* Pipe Serialization: Comprehensive tracking of material, pipes and accessories from raw material to delivery* Truck Tracking: Real-time logistics control with detailed shipment information.* Quality Records Management: Detailed inspection records to ensure high-quality standards.* Comprehensive Yard Management: Real-time monitoring of inventory and yard transactions.* Digitized Financial and Business Operations: Complete digital suite to manage your finance, operations, sales and field service enabled, allowing for better customer support and faster, more informed decision-making.By combining i-Tech's expertise in Acumatica ERP deployment with Smart Factory's deep industry knowledge, the partnership is set to deliver significant value to businesses in the steel tube and pipe industry. The collaboration aims to help companies embrace digital transformation, streamline operations, and improve compliance, driving long-term growth with:* Streamlined Operations: Automate production, reduce manual work, and increase efficiency-leading to significant operational improvements and potential year-over-year sales growth of up to 100%.* Integrated Inventory & Field Services: Ensure accurate tracking and optimized logistics through real-time data, enhancing response times and improving customer service.* Cost-Effective Growth: Save up to $5,000 per user annually with unlimited licenses, supporting scalable growth while maximizing access control.* Enhanced Compliance: Reduce invoicing time from 21 days to same-day processing, simplifying audits and ensuring regulatory compliance.* Field Service Management: Seamlessly manage field services, equipment, and employees for improved field operations.This partnership offers an unparalleled combination of industry expertise and ERP technology, positioning businesses for scalable growth and operational excellence.About i-Tech Support, Inc. |Founded in 1999, i-Tech Support, Inc. is an Orlando-based IT Managed Service Provider and Acumatica Cloud ERP partner. With decades of combined experience in the pipe industry and a 100% success rate in ERP implementations, i-Tech's technical and management team offers expert ERP deployment and support services. The company's mission is to help businesses achieve their goals through effective technology solutions.About Smart Factory LLC |Smart Factory LLC is an Acumatica VAR and Independent Software Vendor (ISV) focused on providing tailored ERP solutions for the steel tube and pipe industry. Led by Alexander Kudryavtsev and Yuri Dorovskikh, the company offers specialized customizations to address challenges such as pipe serialization, logistics, and quality management, helping businesses digitize operations and enhance profitability.

