Centaurus Financial Again Named Among Top Independent Broker/Dealers

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaurus Financial, has been named one of the top U.S. independent broker/dealers by Financial Planning, based on revenue. Its "2024 IBD Elite " list, the news service writes, proves that small and medium-size firms will be able to weather whatever financial storms are ahead.

Small and medium-size IBDs are "evolving to meet the demands of financial advisors and their clients, in some ways more quickly and effectively than the largest conglomerates," FP writes. That's certainly true of Centaurus, which is ranked at No. 18 for the second year in a row.

"One of the things I love about Centaurus is that we're No. 1 to them," says Representative Mark Woodfield, who's been with Centaurus since 2008. Centaurus representatives are all independent. "They're working for us," Woodfield says. "It is truly a family where people are sharing ideas, trying to help other people succeed."

Woodfield exemplifies the loyalty representatives feel toward Centaurus. He's been with the firm for 16 years, but even representatives who have joined the broker/dealer more recently feel positive about their experience.

Juliet Magee is a CFP with Milestones Financial Services in Annapolis, Maryland. The firm joined Centaurus in February 2023. The transition was a major undertaking, Magee says.

"Centaurus helped us a lot with organizing what we needed to address to prepare for that transition. They worked with us to make it easier for us to get the data in an expedited manner." She added, "We've been really happy with Centaurus."

Centaurus continues to maintain its standing in the top 25 of independent broker/dealers in the U.S. Total revenue in 2023, the last year for which figures are available, was $202.5 million.

