Qatar To Face Bahrain Tomorrow In 10Th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Qatari U-17 Handball Team will face off Bahrain on Wednesday as part of the 10th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship 2024.

Taking place in Jordan from September 3 to 14, the Handball Championship serves as the qualifier for the 11th IHF Mens Youth (U19) Handball World Championship in Slovenia.

Qatar will seek their first win this round, after losing to Japan with a score of 39-20 and to Kuwait with 32-28.

The national team had qualified to the main round after finishing in 2nd place in Group C standings, following their win against the UAE with 31-21 but losing to Saudi Arabia with 43-26.