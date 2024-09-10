Six Pakistan Mps Appear In Anti-Terrorism Court: AFP Journalist

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: At least six MPs from jailed former Pakistan prime Imran Khan's party appeared in an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday, an AFP journalist witnessed, two days after they led a major rally in the capital.

At least one senior official from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also brought before the judge following a complaint on charges of "attack on officials", "armed riots" and "illegal assembly" on Sunday.

Several MPs and senior leaders were rounded up by police as they left the National Assembly building in the capital on Monday night, PTI's media team said.

"I was picked up from my office around 7:30 pm," said PTI leader and senior lawyer Mohammed Shoaib Shaheen, who appeared in court alongside the MPs.

"These small obstacles won't hold us back. We are the soldiers of Imran Khan, and we stand with him," he said.

