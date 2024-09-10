Amanda Mcguckin Hager Joins Truedialog As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) McGuckin Hager brings over 25 years of brand, digital, and performance marketing expertise to TrueDialog.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog , a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced that Amanda McGuckin Hager has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to CEO John Wright . McGuckin Hager brings over 25 years of experience in brand, digital, and performance marketing while building high-performing teams that drive exceptional business results.



McGuckin Hager will oversee the marketing function, ensuring the value proposition is compelling, unique, and relevant for customers. She will focus on bringing new energy to TrueDialog, highlighting the company's innovation, robust platform, and customer success. She will lead brand direction and marketing strategy, implementing processes, best practices, and tactics that increase company awareness and grow product demand.

"Amanda's proven business acumen and marketing results make her the ideal leader through our next growth phase," said Wright. "She is a transformational leader and an award-winning marketer. We are thrilled to have her expertise on board as so many of our clients are marketers who understand the value of text messaging as an essential channel to reach their customers and prospects."

With deep experience in brand development, partnerships, product marketing, public relations, performance marketing, research, and sales development, McGuckin Hager's data-driven, repeatable, and scalable approach has been recognized with numerous awards.

McGuckin Hager is driven by the value of community and the power of connection. She has supported four companies through successful exits.

"As a leading provider of business SMS texting solutions, TrueDialog's mission is to empower companies to drive deep engagement with their prospects and customers at scale – and their solutions are proven more effective than email," said McGuckin Hager. "I'm excited to join the team and build on TrueDialog's success to achieve new levels of growth as a reliable and trusted partner for organizations seeking strong messaging solutions."

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is a leading business SMS solutions provider, empowering businesses of all sizes to send targeted text messaging to create material connections with prospects and customers. Customers in Marketing, Customer Success, Sales, and Product use its award-winning platform to communicate effectively with consumers to drive business metrics. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. For more information, visit TrueDialog .

