La Paz: A Year-Round Destination For Canadian Travelers

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur, is emerging as a premier destination for Canadian travelers seeking an authentic and diverse Mexican experience. With its breathtaking marine landscapes, pristine beaches, and rich cultural offerings, La Paz offers a unique mix of adventure, relaxation, and nature, available year-round.

From exploring the renowned Espíritu Santo island, a paradise for diving and snorkeling, to savoring the local cuisine, visitors will discover a wide variety of activities suited to every taste.

Connectivity between Canada and La Paz has greatly improved, making this charming destination more accessible than ever. Direct flights to Los Cabos from major Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, are available through airlines such as Air Canada, WestJet, and Sunwing. Notably, Air Canada is increasing its flight frequency from Vancouver and resuming seasonal flights from Montreal and Toronto this November. From Los Cabos, La Paz is just a two-hour drive away, making it the perfect year-round getaway.

As part of our ongoing efforts to promote La Paz, we are thrilled to announce our participation in TravelMarket Place in Calgary on September 10th. We will be hosting a destination presentation for travel professionals to highlight what makes La Paz an unforgettable destination for Canadian travelers.

Additionally, La Paz will be hosting a destination presentation lunch in Toronto on Friday, September 13th, aimed at local travel agents, tour operators, and the press. UnCruise Adventures will also be joining to share insights into their Baja adventures, which launch from La Paz every winter. This event will be an excellent opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase the unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant culture, and year-round appeal of La Paz to the Canadian market.

With its unmatched beauty, enhanced accessibility, and active presence at key industry events, La Paz is positioning itself as one of Mexico's hidden gems. Whether for a weekend escape or an extended vacation, La Paz promises an enriching and memorable experience, leaving visitors eager to return.

About La Paz, Baja California Sur

La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur in Mexico is a coastal paradise nestled between the Sea of Cortez and the desert landscape. With its rich cultural tapestry, diverse marine life, and commitment to sustainable tourism, La Paz invites travelers to explore, connect, and experience the true essence of Baja California Sur. Connect with Us #GoLaPaz

