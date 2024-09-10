(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Adoption of Stringent Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Standards, Drives Green Building Materials Growth

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable building practices encompass a variety of strategies in the design, construction, and operation of building projects, with the use of green building materials being a key component. These materials contribute several benefits, including energy savings, reduced maintenance expenses, improved occupant health and productivity, lower costs for adapting space configurations, and enhanced design flexibility. As highlighted by Roodman and Lenssen (1995), the global construction sector consumes approximately 3 billion tons of raw materials annually, accounting for 40% of the world's total usage.

Opting for green building materials promotes the conservation of limited non-renewable resources and can lessen the environmental impact associated with the entire lifecycle of building materials, including extraction, transportation, processing, fabrication, installation, reuse, recycling, and disposal.

Green building materials are derived from renewable resources and are chosen for their environmental responsibility. The criteria for selecting these materials include:



Resource Efficiency: Achieved through the use of recycled content, natural and renewable materials, products made with efficient processes, locally sourced materials (which reduce transportation energy), salvaged or refurbished items, as well as materials that are either reusable or recyclable, including their packaging. Additionally, opting for durable materials contributes to resource efficiency. Energy Efficiency: Maximized by choosing materials, components, and systems that lower energy consumption in buildings.

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ): Enhanced by selecting materials that emit few or no harmful chemicals, have minimal chemical emissions, are installed with low-VOC products, resist moisture, require non-toxic cleaning, and improve air quality by identifying pollutants or enhancing overall indoor air quality.

Affordability: Ensuring that the cost of the materials aligns with the budgetary constraints. Water Conservation: Achieved by utilizing products and materials designed to reduce water use and conserve water resources.

History of Green Building:





In the 1960s, American architect Paul Soleri introduced the idea of ecological architecture.

The official establishment of ecological architecture occurred in 1969 with Ian McHarg's book Design with Nature.

The 1970s energy crisis led to the development of energy-saving technologies like solar, geothermal, and wind energy, which laid the groundwork for modern energy-efficient building practices.

The concept of sustainable development was defined in the 1987 report Our Common Future published by the United Nations Environment Programme.

The UK set a precedent in 1990 by releasing the world's first green building standard.

After the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, there was an increased emphasis on green building practices.

The Green Building Association was founded in the United States in 1993.

Hong Kong adopted Green Building Standards in 1996.

Taiwan followed suit by implementing Green Building Standards in 1999.

Canada introduced its own Green Building Standards in 2000. In 2005, Singapore introduced the "BCA Green Building Mark."

China rolled out the "Green Building Evaluation Standards" in 2015. By Application, Insulation Segment Dominated the Global Green Building Materials Market With a Revenue Share of 43.2% in 2023.



The growing importance of energy efficiency in modern construction stimulates the segment's growth. Insulation materials, essential for maintaining thermal comfort, play a crucial role in reducing energy consumption by minimizing heat loss in buildings. The increasing demand for sustainable buildings, driven by stricter environmental regulations and heightened awareness of energy conservation, has fueled the adoption of green insulation solutions. Moreover, advancements in insulation technology, such as the development of eco-friendly and high-performance materials, have further solidified the segment's dominance in the green building materials market.

Asia Pacific is Anticipated as Second Fastest Growing Region in the Global Green Building Materials Market, Due to Leading Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea

These countries are rapidly adopting sustainable construction practices due to increasing urbanization, stringent environmental regulations, and a strong commitment to energy-efficient infrastructure. For example, South Korea ranks as the sixth-largest steel producer in the world. Steel, a key green building material, is widely available in the region, which is anticipated to boost market growth. Its recyclability and retention of strength after recycling make steel a highly favored construction material in South Korea.

Japan's frequent natural disasters, such as tsunamis, have led builders to increasingly adopt green building materials, which help reduce stormwater runoff and minimize damage. These materials also improve public health by enhancing air quality. In June 2021, Japan's government launched a green growth strategy with a US$ 15 billion innovation fund, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly mandated solar panels for all buildings by April 2025. These initiatives are expected to boost green building materials sales in Japan.

China's rapid urbanization and economic growth have driven the adoption of green building materials to curb carbon footprints. The government's low carbon plan aims for over 90% of commercial buildings to be zero-energy within the next decade. Efforts to attract foreign investment, alongside advancements in energy-efficient materials and affordable labor, are likely to draw significant foreign interest.

