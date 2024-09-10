Syensqo Partners With Ekhosoft To Enhance Performance Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quebec-based OPM provider integrating solutions for OEE monitoring to specialty polymers unit to increase productivity

Quebec, Canada/Brussels, Belgium , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekhosoft , a leading provider of operations management and operational intelligence software solutions for the industrial sector, today announced its partnership with Syensqo . The Ekhosoft will be used to monitor overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) for Syensqo's specialty polymers unit.

OEE is a critical KPI for the business, and the addition of Ekhosoft to its operations will enable Synesqo to extract more value from its assets, de-bottlenecking production units with minimal capital investment. The real-time analytics are expected to enable up to 15% increase in productivity. The solution will be deployed on 41 production units across 13 specialty polymer plants in the United States, China, Europe and India.

"Prior methods of measurement were outdated, and we needed a solution we could build and scale quickly. Selecting Ekhosoft was simple – its customer-first, customized approach was clear from day one,” said Olivier Vidberg, Digital and Manufacturing Excellence Manager, Specialty Polymers at Syensqo.“The ability to optimize OEE will improve our output as well as reduce time from innovation to production internally and for our customers. It will also allow our business to grow without increasing carbon emissions, which is key to achieving our ambitious carbon neutrality goals.”

Ekhosoft's OEE performance management software harnesses a global industrial data lake to collect real-time operational data and presents that information directly to plant operators in a timely fashion, enabling quick and informed decision making. Its granularity on OEE causes, cycle times, and more enables in-depth analysis for batch operations and raises real-time awareness of downtime and quality losses, ultimately allowing corrective actions to be completed as soon as possible.

“Syensqo's need for performance management that can get online and scale quickly makes Ekhosoft a natural partner. We will be up and running in under a year and are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the Syensqo team to boost efficiencies and reduce its carbon output,” said Patrick Ramsey, Founder of Ekhosoft.“We're proud to partner with a visionary company that seeks to reduce the world's dependence on fossil fuels.”

Syensqo's specialty polymer unit serves a wide range of industries from electrical mobility to implantable spinal devices with its portfolio of more than 1,500 different formulations; the world's broadest for specialty polymers.

About Ekhosoft, a Power Factors Company

Ekhosoft is a forerunner in operational performance management and intelligence software solutions, delivering powerful, configurable, and adaptable event-driven application solutions designed for large-scale operations in process and renewable industries. Ekhosoft's leading Ekho Operational Performance Management (OPM) software is designed to propel process manufacturing plants to peak performance by helping eliminate paper, optimize operations, and drive continuous improvement.

Ekho tracks and builds a real-time picture of overall production through performance, OEE, and KPI dashboards, tightening your control over downtime, rate loss, and quality.

Actively used by numerous customers throughout North and South America, and Europe, Ekhosoft's innovative solutions drill down into operations to uncover patterns delivering key insights into operations while driving performance and efficiency improvements. With personnel and partners across the world, Ekhosoft is uniquely positioned to serve its customers' needs on a global scale.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

