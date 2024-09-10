Use Of AI Tools For Travel Up 40% In Past Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey of 1,000 travelers, more than 1 in 5 (22.8%) said they have used artificial intelligence (AI) to plan or assist with travel, representing more than a 40% increase since last September. The survey was conducted by Matador Network, a leading publisher and creator of the travel genius GuideGeek. A similar survey

from Matador in September of 2023 found that only 16% of travelers had used AI to plan and assist with travel.

GuideGeek

Continue Reading

The new survey also found that more than one third (34.4%) of all travelers say they are likely to use AI to plan or assist with fall travel.

The vast majority (82.7%) of travelers using an AI tool to find inspiration and book trips reported being satisfied with the experience. Of travelers who have used AI to assist with travel planning:



71.1% said AI helped them find activities or attractions

57.8% said AI saved them time while planning

39.6% said AI helped them find exciting new destinations

23.5% said AI helped them adjust plans quickly 22.2% said AI helped them stay within budget

"Travelers and travel companies alike are continuing to realize the vast array of use cases for GenAI in planning and booking travel," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "GuideGeek is an open-ended platform that can help travelers discover new destinations, plan entire itineraries, hunt for bargains, or make a quick pivot in the middle of a trip."

Travelers don't need to download a new app or create an account to use GuideGeek -

instead, they can send their travel queries for the AI through the message function on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook Messenger.

"We used GuideGeek to find activities on Swiss National Day in Switzerland," says Anna from South Carolina. "We were unsure about business closures or festivals in the area and were able to make the most of our one day in Zurich!"

Previous surveys from Matador Network found that families with children , LGBTQ+

travelers and travelers with disabilities are adopting AI tools for travel at faster rates than average.

"AI has transformed how I plan trips with my 10-year-old son, who has high social anxiety," says Jamie from Michigan. "The possibilities are endless, but what I appreciate most is how AI can pinpoint destinations that offer the perfect balance of relaxation, adventure, and minimal social pressure. It's like having a personalized travel guide that ensures our trips are both enjoyable and stress-free."

The benefits of natural language AI for travel are now being realized by destination marketing organizations (DMOs, or tourism boards) as well. Custom versions of GuideGeek have recently been launched by DMOs around the world such as DiscoverGreece , the Aruba Tourism Authority and Visit Reno Tahoe . These AI assistants prioritize information from the DMO in their responses, in addition to drawing on GuideGeek's more than 1,000 integrations for travel data.

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers. With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and GSTV, and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. Fast Company named Matador Network a 2024 Most Innovative Company

in recognition of its revolutionary AI travel genius GuideGeek . matadornetwork

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-661-2350

[email protected]



SOURCE Matador Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED