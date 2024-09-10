Clinical Workforce Intelligence Company Awarded Patent For Digital Credential Verification And Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Axuall , the leader in clinical workforce intelligence, proudly announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued its Patent, No. 12,079,891, for "Systems and Methods for Verifying and Managing Digital Credentials." As Axuall's first patent, it also covers methods and systems for defining configurable collections associated with digital credentials, among several vital functions.

Used by leading U.S. healthcare, telehealth, and staffing organizations, Axuall's provider data and digital credential wallet optimize how healthcare credentials are acquired from primary sources, tracked, updated, and managed. The technology and process reduce information delays for healthcare organizations needing to verify and onboard clinicians safely and quickly to meet patient demand while improving provider satisfaction and reducing costly administrative burdens.

"At Axuall, we are dedicated to advancing the field of digital credential verification," said Charlie Lougheed, CEO of Axuall and coinventor of the patent. "This patent represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide secure, efficient, and reliable credential management solutions. We are excited to continue leading the way with our partners in digital credential innovation."

Digital credentials provide portability and convenience while reducing administrative costs. Connecting healthcare organizations and their providers directly to a network of certified primary source issuers ensures the authenticity and origin of credentials for verifications such as education, licenses, certification, training, organization affiliation, work history, and procedural experience.

