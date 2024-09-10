Founders Foundation Opens Applications For Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boost Your Business with the Founders Foundation Accelerator Programme

Founders Foundation has opened applications for its Accelerator Programme to Empower young entrepreneurs with essential skills in sales, marketing, and finance.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Founders Foundation is excited to announce that applications are now open for its highly anticipated Accelerator Programme . This unique initiative is designed to empower South African entrepreneurs under the age of 35 by providing them with essential skills in sales, marketing, and finance to drive the growth of their businesses.

The Accelerator Programme is divided into two distinct tracks: 'Finance Readiness' and 'Market Readiness'. Each track is crafted to address specific areas of business growth, ensuring that participants receive comprehensive training and support tailored to their needs.

The programme will run from October 2024 to June 2025 and demands active engagement from participants over the 9-month period. Most of the programme costs are generously covered by donations, although a small opt-in fee will be charged to ensure participants' commitment and ownership. The exact amount will be confirmed during the opt-in session and formalised in the signed contract.

Lize McCallum, a representative of Founders Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme, stating, "We are thrilled to open applications for our Accelerator Programme. This initiative is a vital opportunity for young entrepreneurs to gain critical skills and knowledge that will propel their businesses to new heights. Our programme offers two routes, being finance readiness and market readiness. By focusing on one of these two areas we believe entrepreneurs will be better positioned for growth."

To be eligible for the Accelerator Programme, applicants must:

- Be under the age of 35

- Own a South African business that has been operational for more than two years

- Have an annual turnover exceeding R1 million

Interested entrepreneurs can find more information and apply by clicking here for the official application form .

The closing date for applications is 26 September 2024.

“We are expecting a huge influx of applications for this popular programme, and so we suggest that anyone who is interested submits their application in as quickly as possible,” concludes McCallum.

Prospective Candidates can learn more about the programme on the Founders Foundation Website .

About Founders Foundation NPC

Founders Foundation NPC is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial growth in South Africa. By offering targeted programmes and initiatives, the foundation aims to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a competitive business landscape. The Accelerator Programme is an initiative designed to support and empower the next generation of business leaders.

