Baku Hosts Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2024 Qualifying Round

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The qualifying round of the Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2024 bartender championship has been held at the Bilgah Beach Hotel, Azernews reports.

The winner will represent the country in the final of the prestigious international competition for professional bartenders in Bourges (France) in December this year.

The national project manager, Art-kofe MMC director Anar Guliyev, noted that the Monin Cup has been held in Azerbaijan since 2013 and serves to develop the bar culture and the bartender profession, and wished everyone success.

The motto of the current championship is "Simplicity is beauty." Over the past years, the Azerbaijani bartenders have worthily represented the country in the international arena.

More than fifty bartenders took part in the championship, of which 12 reached the final. On the first day, master classes and training were held.

On the second day, the finalists had to demonstrate their "homework" within 10 minutes - present their signature cocktails to the jury with an accompanying story about the drink.

Five bartenders reached the super final, who were offered "black boxes" by lot - various baskets with fruit and vegetable ingredients and drinks, from which they had to develop their own cocktail recipe within 30 minutes and then prepare it within 7 minutes and present it to the jury.

The international jury included - Monin representative for the CIS countries Nikita Sergeev (Russia), famous chef Gokhan Ozkol (Turkiye), brand ambassador of TM Monin Orkhan Salakhov, and winner of Monin Cup Azerbaijan 2018 Emin Gafarov. The host of the event was DMC Remo.

All participants were presented with valuable gifts from sponsors.

By the decision of the jury, Muhammad Shirinov took third place, Gorkhmaz Gurbanov took second place, and Tural Hasanov was declared the winner.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr