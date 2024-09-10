Downtown Heroes Lose 2-1 To Corbett In I-League 3

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC suffered the first loss of their 2024-25 I-League 3 campaign on Monday, after going down 2-1 to Corbett FC in a Group E match at Synthetic Turf TRC in Srinagar.

The 3:00 PM kick off promised to be a mouth-watering affair, as the Heroes have been in scintillating form throughout their group matches while their opponents were yet to register a win in the league. As the hosts of the Group E games, the Ajaz Ahmad Bhat-coached Downtown entered Monday's game as the favourites.

The proceedings took a shocking turn in the 21st minute when Corbett went ahead through Jamminlen Haokip. However, the Heroes levelled the score in minute 27 though Sahil Rashid Dar. Having entered the halftime break locked at 1-1, many observers thought the game was Downtown's to win. But Corbett's Karan Chhetri made it 2-1 in the 50th minute and the Heroes failed to break their opponent's defense to suffer their first loss in three games.

Downtown is second in Group E, having taken six points from three games. Abbas Union Football Club leads the table, securing nine points in their four games.

Downtown Heroes next play Southern Sporting Union on Wednesday, September 11, at TRC. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM.

