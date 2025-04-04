Grace Of Maa Jagdamba Brings New Dawn Of Happiness In Devotees' Lives, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, saying Mother Goddess brings happiness to her devotees.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi wrote,“The grace of Maa Jagdamba brings a new dawn of happiness in the lives of her devotees.”

He also shared a prayer song of the legendary Late Lata Mangeshkar, saying,“This prayer of Lata Didi for Devi Maa in Navratri is going to infuse a new energy in everyone...”

The prayer song is from Lata Mangeshkar's classic music video 'Aaj Tera Jagraata'.

On the seventh day of Navratri, Mother Goddess is worshipped in the form of Adishakti Maa Durga, the destroyer of evil, 'Maa Kalratri'. She bestows auspicious results on her devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, while greeting devotees, prayed for happiness for the whole world.“With the blessings of Maa Bhagwati, may the whole world be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity and positivity. This is my prayer. Jai Maa Kalratri!” wrote CM Yogi on his X handle in Hindi.

He also shared a picture of the Goddess form and also posted a Sanskirt Sholk.

The name "Kaalratri' is a fusion of "kaal", which means time or death, and "ratri" means night or darkness or ignorance. Thus, Kaalratri embodies the force that brings an end to darkness, signifying the emergence of light and wisdom.

Goddess Maa Kaalratri is known to be the most fearsome manifestation, and her dark complexion represents her intense and unyielding nature. Maa Kaalratri is depicted with four arms and is the embodiment of both fear and protection. Her upper right hand bestows boons upon her devotees, and her lower right hand offers protection and fearlessness. In her upper left hand, she wields a sword, and in her lower left hand, she carries an iron club, which she uses to vanquish evil forces.

Navrarti is being celebrated all over the country with great devotion. Thousands of her devotees have been thronging various temples to offer prayers.