China Look To Secure Morale-Boosting Win Over Saudi Arabia

Doha, Qatar: China and Saudi Arabia will look to respond in emphatic when they face off in Group C of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 today.

Both sides need a morale booster after China lost 7-0 to Japan on Thursday while Saudi Arabia were held 1-1 by Indonesia.

Head coach Branko Ivankovic would have watched with keen interest how Indonesia nullified Saudi Arabia's threat and look to see how he can apply that to his side with the Croat also needing to mend the psychological impact of Thursday's result.

The two sides last met in World Cup qualifying for Qatar 2022, with Saudi Arabia winning the first encounter 3-2 while the second ended 1-1.

Roberto Mancini will take plenty of heart from the fact that Saudi Arabia have yet to lose on the road in the qualifiers thus far - including achieving a 2-0 win against Jordan in Amman - and will feel that they can add to that streak on Chinese soil.