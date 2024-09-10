Oxford University Press And Learnlight Set New Standards For Corporate Language Learning With The Launch Of Aspire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learnlight joins forces with Oxford University Press

- S. Ruiz de Velasco, MD of OUP English Language TeachingLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As global organizations face the challenge of attracting talent and nurturing an international workforce, leading edtech Learnlight, in association with Oxford University Press , are announcing the launch of a new premium English language training program, Aspire .Designed to help workplace learners achieve English proficiency to the highest standard, Aspire combines premium content, world-leading trainers, cutting-edge features, and concludes with an international certificate upon learners passing their final exam, to unlock further career opportunities.A New Era of Corporate English Language LearningIn today's global economy, securing skilled talent remains a significant challenge. Approximately 80% of employers struggle to find candidates with the right skills, often turning to international workers to fill the gap. As a result, one-third of employees now work in environments where they are non-native speakers of their organization's primary language. These language barriers hinder collaboration and confidence, as well as DE&I efforts.Aspire is designed to address these challenges head-on. It is available on the Learnlight platform in digital and virtual instructor-led formats, for individual and group training. Instructor-led training is delivered by world-leading trainers who complete specialized professional development crafted by Oxford University Press.Key benefits of Aspire:Proven and Trusted Methodologies: Aspire is powered by Learnlight's proprietary science, the Learnlight Empowerment MethodTM, which, IDC reports, is proven to facilitate 40% faster progress to proficiency. This is combined with content from Oxford University Press, designed and developed to have a tangible impact on learning outcomes.Expert-Led Instruction: Aspire provides practical, top-tier instruction tailored to professional contexts, using world-class trainers. These trainers meet Learnlight's stringent KPI-based management metrics and have completed specialized professional development with Oxford University Press.Tests and Certificates: Learners take an Oxford Placement Test to be assigned to the right learning path. They undergo regular progress tests and upon successfully completing their final assessment, they receive a co-branded certificate from Oxford University Press and Learnlight.Innovative Learning Resources: Aspire includes access to the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary and Learnlight's wide range of learning resources, including Learnlight's proprietary AI-driven fluency and conversation practice tools in the Fluency Lab, daily conversation practice, a grammar guide, and more.Uniting Efforts for Global ImpactThis association between Oxford University Press and Learnlight will address the language training needs of businesses worldwide.Benjamin Joseph, CEO and Co-founder of Learnlight, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:“It's an honor to be working with such a renowned and respected institution. In today's competitive global market, a certification from Oxford University Press will undoubtedly help talent stand out, empowering them to work efficiently with colleagues and clients across the globe.”For businesses looking to enhance their workforce's language skills and boost their competitive edge, Aspire offers an unmatched solution.Discover more at:About Oxford University PressOxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is the world's largest university press with the widest global presence. It currently publishes thousands of new publications a year, has offices in around fifty countries, and employs approximately 5,500 people worldwide.It has become familiar to millions through a diverse publishing program that includes scholarly works in all academic disciplines, bibles, music, school and college textbooks, children's books, materials for teaching English as a foreign language, business books, dictionaries, reference books, and academic journals.About LearnlightLearnlight is a communication skills training provider with over 15 years of experience providing language, intercultural and interpersonal skills training programs for businesses. It has over 1,500 clients in 180 countries and has supported over 700,000 workplace learners to date, setting them apart in an increasingly complex and global business environment.Learnlight uses a blend of cutting-edge technology and instructor-led training to provide digital, self-paced learning and virtual instruction, powered by its proprietary learning methodology, the Learnlight Empowerment MethodTM. According to IDC, Learnlight delivers up to 40% faster progress to proficiency and 57% greater learner satisfaction than other solutions.

