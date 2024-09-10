Infinigate Announces Agreement With Barracuda Networks In Iberia

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate Iberia will distribute Barracuda Networks' comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, addressing key threat vectors to partners across Iberia. .

Madrid, Spain – 10 September 2024 . The Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, today announced an agreement with Barracuda Networks Inc, a leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, to distribute the full range of Barracuda's cybersecurity solutions across Iberia.

Infinigate's customers will have access to Barracuda's innovative products that protect customer data and automate incident response for comprehensive and efficient cyber-threat protection. Barracuda's solutions cover the main attack surfaces, with hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide counting on them to protect their email, networks, applications and data.

With the ongoing escalation of cyber-attacks, in terms of both frequency and sophistication, multi-vector protection is a must to safeguard customers' data and networks. Ransomware, account theft and data breaches are frequent and can enter your organisation through email, web applications, remote access connections and vulnerable web browsers.

Reinaldo Rodriguez de Asevedo, Managing Director of Infinigate Iberia said:“I am delighted to welcome Barracuda to Infinigate Iberia. Together, we can generate great shared growth in the region, benefiting our channel partners through a valuable addition to our portfolio. The Barracuda suite of cybersecurity solutions will enable them to differentiate, gaining competitive advantage, offering customers a high level of reliability and security.”

Miguel Lopez, Regional Sales Director, Iberia at Barracuda commented:“The agreement with Infinigate will help us to accelerate our channel growth in Iberia. Infinigate is the perfect distribution partner for us, thanks to their cybersecurity specialism, channel reach, expert support and range of professional services. We are committed to helping channel organisations offer their customers the multi-layered, defense-in-depth security they need in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

For additional information please visit

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. Hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect and support them so they can focus on taking their business to the next level.

For more information, visit



