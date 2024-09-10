Ooredoo Qatar Qatarna+ Plans Now Include Apple Music

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has announced an exciting new benefit that hits all the right notes for all Qatarna+ plan customers - Apple is now included as standard. All Ooredoo Qatar customers on these plans can enjoy the perfect harmony of connectivity and entertainment with access to millions of songs, expertly curated playlists, and exclusive content at no additional cost.

Apple Music, a service celebrated for transforming the music industry, will now be seamlessly integrated into Ooredoo's premium plans. This partnership further showcases Ooredoo's commitment to delivering exceptional value and upgrading the digital lives of its customers. Ooredoo's Qatarna+ plans are designed to deliver not only exceptional connectivity but also a wide variety of entertainment options.

With the addition of Apple Music, subscribers can now enjoy a world-class music experience seamlessly integrated into their existing mobile plan. For customers on other plans, Apple Music can be added for just QR19.99 per month, billed directly through their Ooredoo account.