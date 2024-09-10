Indonesia To Establish Nuclear Organisation This Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Sep 10 (IANS) Indonesia will establish the Nuclear Program Implementation Organization (NEPIO) this year, the Energy and Mineral Resources announced.

The plan to establish NEPIO, which targets building a 250-megawatt nuclear power by 2032, will be presented by the ministry to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria, next week, reports Xinhua news agency.

"NEPIO will be responsible for planning identification, overseeing construction, and developing regulations for the security of nuclear facilities to ensure their optimal operation," said Eniya Listiani Dewi, Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation, at the ministry on Monday.

Meanwhile, Harris, the ministry's head of the Center for Survey and Testing of Electricity, stated that Indonesia will produce uranium domestically.

Currently, the Southeast Asian country is preparing all necessary requirements for this plan, including developing human resources in nuclear technology.