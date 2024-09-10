Nevis Junior Minister Of Tourism Triumphs At CTO's Youth Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keyana Warner is congratulated by Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO, while Emile Hamilton of Tropical (left) and Ed Limon of Winged Whale look on.

CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper sits with the top three contestants (l-r), Khari Gonsalves of St. Kitts, Keyana Warner of Nevis, and Anthurium Lewis of Tobago, while other youth participants look on.

Judges for the Congress Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Authority; Aquila's Beth Hatt; and Vanessa Ledesma, Acting CEO and Director General of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, are all smiles in the Cayman Islands.

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keyana Warner, the Junior Minister of Tourism from Nevis, has been crowned the winner of the 20th Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Tropical Shipping Regional Tourism Youth Congress. Warner, a student from Charlestown Secondary School, secured the victory following an outstanding presentation on Thursday at The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa.The Congress, a highlight of the CTO State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) and held under the theme“Caribbean Tourism: Through the Eyes of Tomorrow”, featured 12 talented young tourism advocates from across the Caribbean. These young minds shared their innovative ideas and passion for the future of the region's tourism industry, exploring topics such as adventure tourism, solo travel, collaboration across cultures, and the blue economy.Anthurium Lewis of Bishop's High School in Tobago claimed second place, while Khari Gonsalves of Basseterre High School in St. Kitts secured third place.“The Congress, along with the activities leading up to this event, plays a crucial role in introducing the next generation to the significant impact tourism has on our region,” said Master of Ceremonies Sharon Banfield-Bovell, CTO's Director of Resource Mobilization and Development.“It is not just a competition; it is a gateway to nurturing the next generation of tourism advocates and innovators who will shape the future of the Caribbean tourism industry.”The week leading up to the Congress saw the junior ministers of tourism engage in several workshops, including a VR/AR masterclass facilitated by Ed and Claudia Limon, and a workshop exploring Cruise Tourism Awareness and Careers in the Cruise Sector facilitated by Beth Hatt of Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.The 2024 Regional Tourism Youth Congress received generous support from the Government of the Cayman Islands, title sponsor Tropical Shipping, Carnival Corporation & plc in partnership with Acordis International Corp, Winged Whale Media, and Breeze Travel Solutions. This event provided a valuable platform for young people to connect with industry professionals, gain experience, and develop leadership skills.The Congress was chaired by last year's winner, Naomi Onwufuju of the British Virgin Islands.Judges for the Congress were Aquila's Beth Hatt; Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority; and Vanessa Ledesma, Acting CEO and Director General of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.Participating countries included Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Nevis, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

