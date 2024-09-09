Relations With GCC A Top Priority For Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo –“Strengthening dialogue and economic relations with the GCC is a priority for President Lula's foreign policy,” Brazil's Foreign Affairs said when addressing the participation of Brazil's Foreign Mauro Vieira in a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting on Monday (9) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital.

Brazil was a special guest at the 1st GCC-Brazil Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dialogue. The bloc includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Oman.“The bloc is the 5th largest destination of Brazilian exports and has played an increasingly important role in the productive investment sector. Brazil-GCC trade exceeded USD 16 billion in 2023,” said the ministry .

Before the meeting, Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that discussions would focus on deepening Brazil's ties with the bloc and its member countries, exploring possibilities for increasing investments, with an emphasis on the Growth Acceleration Program, addressing regional and global issues, and presenting Brazil's preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

On the sidelines of the joint agenda, Brazil's foreign minister had meetings with several ministers from GCC countries, as well as ministers from India and Russia who were in the Arab country. With Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Mauro Vieira discussed the humanitarian crisis and hostage situation in the Gaza Strip and negotiations for a ceasefire in the region. The Brazilian was invited to visit Bahrain in the coming months to further discuss trade and investments between the countries.

Mauro Vieira also had a meeting with Abdullah Al-Yahya, the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, where they focused on enhancing the relationship between Brazil and the GCC. Their discussions covered various aspects, including the potential for increasing investments and exploring new avenues for cooperation, notably in the field of defense. During the meeting, Minister Vieira extended a formal invitation to Al-Yahya to participate in the upcoming G20 foreign ministers' meeting, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

Vieira and Saudi foreign minister

Mauro Vieira's agenda in Riyadh began with a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Al-Saud. They discussed trade and investments, the humanitarian and hostage crisis in Gaza, ceasefire negotiations, and the risk of the conflict spreading. The Saudi minister thanked President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his advocacy of a ceasefire and a two-state solution, as well as for Brazil's leadership in the G20.

Cooperation discussed by Brazilian FM in Oman

