It Is The Haitian People Who Will Write Haiti’S Future

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

USA / HAITI – I travelled to the Caribbean to advance our shared commitment to a secure and Haiti. I visited Haiti at a moment of real challenge, but also at a moment of hope.

The US is committed to Haiti and showing the Haitian people that we are here to support Haiti as it gets on the path to a better, more prosperous, and more secure future.

In March, I met with CARICOM leaders in Jamaica on the and security crisis in Haiti. As I said then, it is critical we work together to support the Haitian people, curb escalating violence and unrest, and expedite a political transition.

Since then, Haitians have established a Transitional Presidential Council. In Port-au-Prince, I met with president Leblanc, the president of the Transitional Presidential Council, to discuss critical work being done to advance election preparations. The Council's efforts are crucial to ensuring the Haitian people can choose their leaders and to restore democratic governance in Haiti.

Building a foundation of security

During my trip, I also met with Haitian leaders to discuss next steps in Haiti's democratic transition and reaffirmed the US commitment to building a foundation of security for the Haitian people through the Multinational Security Support Mission.

The United States appreciates Haiti's leaders working together to put the country on the path to free and fair elections. We look forward to the TPC swiftly naming a Provisional Electoral Council to organize those elections.

Haitian efforts to address corruption allegations and promote transparency and accountability are essential for this transition government to maintain the trust of the Haitian people.

As the United States demonstrated with our recent sanctions on former president Martelly , we will use every tool that we have to hold accountable those who facilitate violence, drug trafficking, and instability.

As this political process has moved forward, in parallel, so too are the necessary efforts to provide a strong security foundation. In particular, the Multinational Security Support mission, authorized by the United Nations last year, has moved forward. More than 380 Kenyan personnel have arrived in support of the Haitian National Police as part of this mission – with more to come.

In recent weeks, the MSS and the Haitian National Police have increased joint operations, taking the fight to the gangs and delivering a powerful message: The Haitian people – not Haitian gangs – will write the country's future.

Today, Haitian interim prime minister @ConilleGarry and I discussed next steps to improve security for the Haitian people, including supporting the success of the MSS mission and ensuring the Haitian people can democratically elect their leaders.

Working to combat violence

In my meetings with leaders of the security mission, the Haitian police, we discussed how to ensure that security personnel are well-trained, well-equipped, and accountable so that they can work together to combat violence and instability, and maintain Haiti's momentum.

The United States has already delivered over $300 million to support this multinational mission. We have sent armored vehicles, radios, and night-vision goggles. We're standing up an entire base of operations. We are working to get more assistance more quickly. With new equipment and resources, this coordination hub will scale up activities to help restore peace and security for Haitians.

We've also provided $200 million to the Haitian police since 2021, helping to train and equip new recruits as well as specialized anti-gang units.

We deeply appreciate the indispensable leadership of Kenya, President Ruto, as well as the contributions of CARICOM and the international community.

The United States is working to return Haiti to the path of growth and opportunity.

But at this critical moment, we need more funding, we need more personnel, to sustain and carry out the objectives of this mission.

Working to secure additional support

The United States has been working to secure this additional support. I intend to convene a ministerial meeting at the United Nations for the General Assembly to encourage greater contributions to help meet Haiti's security needs, its economic needs, its humanitarian needs, as well as to renew the mission's mandate, which expires in early October.

The United States is also committed to using this foundation of security to support and unlock the potential of the Haitian people. In the long term, the United States is working to return Haiti to the path of growth and opportunity.

We're focused on shoring up the apparel sector, which constitutes a quarter of Haiti's GDP, 90 percent of its exports, and employs tens of thousands of Haitians.

The United States' HOPE/HELP trade preference program is an essential part of this effort, incentivizing companies to locate factories here by allowing Haitian-produced clothing to be exported to the United States duty-free.

This critical legislation expires next year, so we're working with Congress to reauthorize it. We'll also continue partnering with the Haitian government to make it easier for companies to do business in Haiti.

Now, we're very clear-eyed about what is required to address Haiti's challenges. It's an enormous amount of work to be done. But what I am seeing is tremendous resilience and the emergence – the re-emergence – of hope.

I want the people of Haiti to know that the United States is with you and will remain with you.

We've seen a good start to moving Haiti forward, but much remains to be done. We're determined to continue. We're determined to help the Haitian people write the future that they deserve.

The post It is the Haitian people who will write Haiti's future appeared first on Caribbean News Global .