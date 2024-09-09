Hemp Is The Carbon Removal Mechanism To Stop Climate Change, Elon Musk Is Advised

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With Elon Musk Sponsoring the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Capital Summit, Tao Climate CEO Gary Byrnes Urges Major Reallocation of Climate Funds Toward Carbon Removal.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate, is challenging the global climate finance community to redirect at least 50% of all climate investments into carbon removal technologies- a stark contrast to the current 8%. Climate investment primarily funds carbon displacement. Byrnes made this provocative demand today at the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Capital Summit at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, September 10-12 2024, positioning hemp as a key player in the future of carbon removal.

“We're throwing money at temporary fixes that just shift emissions around," Byrnes said during his pitch to investors, tech leaders, and environmental innovators. "If we don't invest at least 50% in true carbon removal solutions, we're just putting a band-aid on a bullet wound. Hemp can suck carbon out of the air and lock it away in housing – it's time we treat it like the superhero it is. Hemp allows us to use one problem: climate change, to solve another: sustainable housing needs.”

Byrnes highlighted hemp's potential as an efficient, scalable solution for carbon sequestration, emphasizing how hemp cultivation not only captures CO2 but also provides an eco-friendly alternative to materials like plastic, fossil fuels and concrete. In his address, Byrnes underscored that, while carbon displacement through renewable energy and efficiency is essential, it is carbon removal that will make the difference in achieving net-zero emissions.

“We can't hit net zero without carbon removal,” Byrnes asserted.“Hemp and other carbon-sucking technologies are the future, but they need funding – and 8% isn't going to cut it.”

The Tao Climate CEO's call to action at the XPRIZE Summit comes as global climate negotiations continue to grapple with the urgency of scaling effective carbon capture and removal solutions. With his company's pioneering innovations in carbon measurement, minimization and management, and sustainable practices, Byrnes' vision for a hemp-fueled revolution in carbon removal is resonating with growing numbers of environmental stakeholders.

“Investing in carbon removal now means saving the planet tomorrow,” Byrnes said.“Otherwise, we might as well all buy beachfront property in Antarctica.”

ABOUT TAO CLIMATE

Tao Climate is a trailblazing force in the fight against climate change, leveraging cutting-edge technology and nature-based solutions like hemp for carbon removal. Recognized as one of the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Top 100 innovators, Tao Climate is driving real change with support from Google's SFSD initiative and backing from Enterprise Ireland. The company is also collaborating with the European Space Agency on pioneering carbon-tracking technologies. Tao Climate is at the forefront of creating transparent, scalable solutions to meet the world's urgent climate goals. Learn more at .

