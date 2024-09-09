Aprea Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the“Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality, today announced that Oren Gilad Ph.D, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global to take place September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY. Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024 Location: New York, NY Webcast: click here

The above presentation is available to access“on-demand”, beginning at 7:00 A.M. (ET), on September 9, 2024 . It will be available for 90 days.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Aprea

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality. The Company's lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor in development for solid tumor indications. APR-1051, an oral, small molecule WEE1 inhibitor, recently entered the clinic. For more information, please visit the company website at .

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

...

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

...

...

(858) 717-2310