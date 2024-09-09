GCC Countries Applaud Sri Lanka's Engagement With International Human Rights Mechanisms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The GCC countries affirmed their keen interest in following the ongoing efforts of the Sri Lankan aimed at achieving reconciliation and accountability for human rights violations, and addressing the severe economic crisis facing the country.

This was conveyed in a statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office at Geneva, HE Dr. Hind bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in her capacity as Chair of the Gulf Group, during the "Interactive Dialogue on the Report of the High Commissioner on the Situation of Human Rights in Sri Lanka", within the framework of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council.

The GCC countries expressed their welcome for the positive and constructive interaction of the Sri Lankan government with international human rights mechanisms and its commitment to achieving progress and fulfilling its international obligations, especially through the establishment of the Joint Ministerial Permanent Committee on Human Rights, which is responsible for following up on the implementation of the recommendations of international mechanisms. They also appreciate the efforts made to provide social support to poor families and enhance food security in the country.

The GCC urged the Sri Lankan government to continue taking the necessary steps towards legislative reforms, and to ensure the effectiveness of dialogue to reach national reconciliation aimed at achieving stability and ensuring the adoption of a common vision to promote human rights on its territory.

They also called for supporting the efforts made by the Sri Lankan government through technical cooperation, capacity building and constructive dialogue, including It enhances the chances of achieving reconciliation and economic prosperity.

