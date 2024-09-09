São Paulo Suffocates Under World’S Worst Air Quality Amid Fires And Heat

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 9, São Paulo's air quality hit dangerous levels, largely due to wildfires, intense heat, and low humidity.



By 10 a.m., the city had the worst air quality in the world, with an of 160. This put it ahead of notoriously polluted cities like Lahore and Ho Chi Minh City.



Key areas of São Paulo, including Carapicuíba, Itaim Paulista , and Osasco, showed "very poor" air quality early in the morning, posing serious risks to the population, especially those with respiratory or heart conditions.







In São Paulo's central and northern areas, the air was particularly harmful. Only a few places, such as Itaquera and Mooca, managed to maintain decent air quality.



The state's wildfire crisis worsened the situation. Eight active fires were reported, and 48 cities were placed on red alert for fire risks, with several regions still burning.



This environmental crisis highlights a growing problem: unchecked fires and extreme weather are intensifying, making cities like São Paulo hazardous for millions of people.



These conditions don't just harm health-they signal a deeper environmental collapse, driven by climate change and deforestation. The worsening air quality should be seen as a warning, not just for São Paulo but globally.



